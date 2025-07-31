Dairy Queen to participate in Miracle Treat Day Thursday July 31

Dairy Queen announced that Thursday is Miracle Treat Day, a one-day initiative aimed at making a difference and supporting local hospitals.

For every BlizzardTreat purchased at participating DQ locations on Thursday,$1 will be donated to local children’s hospitals through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Recommended Videos

No matter which flavor you like best, every Blizzard Treat can help offer can help offer funds and hope for children nationwide.

“Participating in Miracle Treat Day at DQ is a tasty and meaningful way for anyone to turn their Blizzard Treat purchase into something that makes a real difference for children in their local community,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “We are proud of our longtime partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and can’t wait to turn Blizzard Treats into smiles and make this the most impactful Miracle Treat Day yet!”

The DQ system has raised more than $185 million for children’s hospitals through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals during the more than 41-year partnership. For more information, visit the Miracle Treat Day website atwww.miracletreatday.com.