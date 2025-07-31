Grayson County Sheriff’s office make arrest following homicide investigation

GRAYSON CO., Va. – The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had made an arrest after a homicide investigation.

According to officials, the Sheriff’s Office was alerted that a suspicious death occurred in the Fairview section of Grayson County the week prior. Information obtained indicated that a woman, 26-year-old Taylor Crouse, had been found unresponsive at her home on Fairview Road early on Thursday morning, July 24.

Galax-Grayson EMS responded, treated the victim for a head injury, and relayed her to Aircare, who medivaced the victim to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Crouse passed away on July 28 at Wake Forest Medical Center. GCSO Investigators, along with members of the Virginia State Police Forensic Unit, searched the residence in question on July 28.

On July 29, the victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, where an autopsy was performed.

The investigation led officers to a boyfriend who lived with Crouse at a residence on Fairview Road. On Wednesday, July 29, 27-year-old Logan Andrew Walker of Fairview, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder. Walker was transported to the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

