Roanoke man sentenced for role in robbery conspiracy connected to murder of drug supplier

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man has been sentenced to 150 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy in a robbery that ended in the murder of his drug supplier.

Garrett Isaac Williams, 22, admitted in February 2025 to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act Robbery. His sentencing follows that of his co-defendant, Joseph Walker, who received a 35-year prison term earlier this year for related offenses, including one count of Hobbs Act Robbery and one count of discharging a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents reveal that Williams and Walker had been involved in distributing significant quantities of marijuana and marijuana wax sourced from a supplier known as E.B., who traveled from Pennsylvania to deliver these products to the pair at Walker’s residence in Roanoke. Over time, Williams and Walker accrued debt to E.B.

In an attempt to collect the money he was owed, E.B. placed a call intended for Walker but inadvertently called Walker’s mother. The phone call resulted in Walker and Williams creating a plan to end their relationship with E.B. Instead of resolving the debt, the pair conspired to place another order with the intention of robbing E.B. upon delivery and deterring him from future visits.

On April 17, 2023, the planned robbery unfolded when E.B. arrived at Walker’s residence carrying approximately 10 pounds of marijuana and two pounds of marijuana wax. Williams coordinated the delivery and kept Walker informed. When E.B. arrived, Walker confronted E.B. about the phone call E.B. had made to his mother before shooting him twice, killing him. Afterwards, he then took the drugs, and to cover up the crime, Walker moved E.B.’s body, placed it in the trunk of E.B.’s car and drove to Bedford County, where he later set the vehicle on fire.

Although Williams was not physically present at the time of the robbery, he acknowledged his involvement in planning the robbery by force.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys M. Coleman Adams, Kelly McGann, and Drew O. Inman. It was investigated by a coalition of law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Virginia State Police, local police departments, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and a multi-jurisdictional task force.

This prosecution is part of Operation Take Back America, a federal initiative aimed at combatting violent crime, dismantling criminal organizations and drug trafficking networks, and protecting communities nationwide.