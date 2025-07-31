Spike in Congenital Syphilis Cases Across Virginia Highlights Preventable Public Health Crisis

An alarming rise in congenital syphilis is putting newborns at risk across the U.S. — and Virginia is no exception. In 2024, the state reported a 66% year-over-year increase in cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Congenital syphilis, which occurs when a baby is infected with syphilis in the womb, can lead to stillbirths and developmental complications, including bone deformities, blindness, and brain damage.

“Syphilis in Virginia has increased by more than 450% over the past 10 years,” Bryan Collins, the assistant director of STD prevention and surveillance at the Virginia Department of Health, told 10 News. “That increase is likely driven by several factors that are complex and interrelated. Including changes in how people meet their sexual partners, shifting from somewhere you would just meet out in public to meeting partners online.”

Despite its preventability, health officials say congenital syphilis is on the rise in-part due to missed screenings, delays in prenatal care, and a strained public health system. Some regions in Virginia, like Roanoke County and the Alleghany Health District, have one disease intervention specialist covering vast territories.

That specialist, Jeff Crooke, told 10 News he spends thousands of miles on the road each year to contact patients, provide education, and connect them to treatment.

“Being a disease intervention specialist is both a challenge and a privilege,” Crooke said in a statement. “The privilege is being able to offer hope and education. All sexually transmitted infections are treatable, and many are curable. The challenge is helping people understand when they are talking to me, they are in a confidential zone, and I can help connect them with treatment. But it’s understandable people might feel vulnerable after getting a diagnosis, and not always inclined to talk.”

Under the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, all pregnant women should be tested for syphilis during their first prenatal visit. However, new guidance now recommends screening at every stage of pregnancy.

“If women are receiving prenatal care, they should advocate for their doctor to test them at all three points,” Collins said. “At the first prenatally care visit, early in the third trimester, and then again at delivery. And even if someone is not receiving prenatal care and knows they’re pregnant, they can access testing by going to any provider, including the local health department.”

Symptoms of syphilis can be vague; fever, sore throat, muscle aches, and fatigue — making early detection difficult. Health officials say prevention, regular STI testing, and early treatment with antibiotics like penicillin, are key to curbing the crisis.

If you’re pregnant or think you may be, contact your local health provider or health department for testing options.