Valleydale Apartment Complex opens in Salem Wednesday

SALEM, Va. – Valleydale, a new luxury apartment complex in Salem, hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday. SALE

The City of Salem said in a social media post Thursday:

Renowned Roanoke Valley developer Ed Walker officially unveiled his latest project on Wednesday afternoon at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Valleydale apartments. The $25 million dollar housing project is located on Ohio Avenue in Salem’s East Bottom section of town. Salem Mayor Renee Turk, Vice-Mayor Anne Marie Green and Councilmen Randy Foley and Hunter Holliday were on hand along with other city officials to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project.

The luxury apartment complex features a large number of upscale accommodations and features like a rooftop lounge, a fitness facility, and an infinity pool. The 95-unit building already is almost full with less than 20 apartments available to lease.

“The quality of what you see around you and the amenities that are involved in Valleydale is something Salem, its citizens and the whole Roanoke Valley can be proud of,” said Mayor Turk. “We look forward to welcoming a large number of people to come and live with us here in Salem.”

Walker and his partners purchased the property from the city in 2017. The project is the result of a public-private partnership between Walker and his partner Joe Thompson, the City of Salem and Salem’s Economic Development Authority. Eventually, two more buildings with additional units will be on the property with a total investment of $75 million in the city. That construction could be finished by 2027.

The original 23,000 square foot Valleydale Meat Packing facility was built in 1936 and in 1948 two additions were added to the structure taking its footprint to more than 120,000 square feet. It employed thousands of workers for decades until Valleydale closed the plant in 2006.