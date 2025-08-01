Botetourt County Fair returns this weekend

BOTETOURT COUNTY. Va. – Still looking for weekend plans? The 2025 Botetourt County Fair will return on Friday, offering free, family-friendly fun.

It will be held at the Buchanan Town Park on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Recommended Videos

On Friday, there will be live music by the Grab Bag Band, a beer garden, the Feather to Fork Poultry Show, food trucks and a limited number of Twilight Vendors. You can also participate in the Friday Night at the Fair Photo Contest by submitting your favorite shots on the fair’s official Facebook page.

Saturday will focus on agriculture, education and local tradition, including the following: