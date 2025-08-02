Big Lick Comic Con returns to Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – Big Lick Comic Con is back in the Star City this weekend!

Hundreds of comic book fans came out to the Berglund Center for the two-day event. Vendors, artists and stars spread out for fans to interact with.

This year, fans can meet stars like Tim Daly, the voice of the animated Superman; Vinessa Shaw from “Hocus Pocus”; and even some Power Rangers.

“If you walk around you’ll see people from little kids to grandpa. Ya know everyone is having a good time and it’s a family-friendly environment where you can just kinda geek out and have fun.” Karan Ashley, Yellow Ranger actress

If you didn’t get a chance to head out on Saturday, the event will continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tickets are still available here.