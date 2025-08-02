Creepy, Crawly, and Completely Fun: Insect Fest Invades Explore Park

ROANOKE, VA – If your kids love bugs — or you’re just looking for a unique way to spend a Saturday outdoors — Insect Fest at Explore Park is the place to be. Happening Saturday, August 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., this free, family-friendly event promises a full day of creepy-crawly fun, hands-on activities, and educational adventures.

Throughout the Visitor Center Courtyard, guests can explore insect-themed stations, each one marked by a giant bug display. Whether you’re painting a “rock beetle,” building your own insect from craft materials, or learning how fireflies light up the night, there’s something for every age and curiosity level. Kids can even dive into butterfly science, explore cicada sounds, and craft their own firefly necklaces.

The event also includes STEM-focused activities designed to spark creativity and curiosity. One highlight: the Trail Bug Hunt, where families can search along the Illuminights trail for hidden insect markers — and earn a snack prize when they complete it.

In addition to the fun, families can learn about nature and conservation at booths hosted by local organizations. Experts will be on hand to talk about pollinators, invasive species, beekeeping, birdwatching, gardening for bugs, and more.

Alex North with Roanoke County Parks and Rec joined us in studio Saturday to share what all the ‘buzz’ is about!