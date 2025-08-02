Four injured following two-vehicle crash in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Four people were injured following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Wythe County on Friday, Speedwell Fire Department said.

SFD said they received a call around 5:14 p.m. on Friday regarding a vehicle accident with one person entrapped. Wytheville Fire-Rescue (EMS), Rural Retreat Fire Department, Wythe County Emergency Services-West, and Wythe County Emergency Management were deployed to the scene.

Upon arrival, authorities found a two-vehicle head-on crash with four injuries, with one person pinned inside a vehicle. Crews worked to retrieve the trapped individual and remove them from the vehicle. After removal, three helicopters arrived to transport three patients to hospitals, with the fourth patient transported locally.

The condition of the patients has not been disclosed at this time. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.