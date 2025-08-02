Two teenagers injured following Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Two teenagers were injured following a shooting that occurred in Roanoke on Saturday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim around 3:02 p.m. on Saturday on the 1300 block of Crescent Street NW. Upon arrival, they found a teenage boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said around seven minutes later, they received a second call regarding a gunshot wound victim on the 2700 block of Kirkland Drive NW. Upon arrival, they found a teenage boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

RPD said they believe the two boys were injured in the same incident, which occurred at the 1300 block of Crescent Street NW. If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.