Meet Rema, a three-year-old medium-sized pitbull mix, who is looking for a new bestie!

Rema loves to play, go on walks, and cuddle with her new pet parent. She’s got an adorable overbite and travelled all the way from Tennessee to find her forever home.

Rema’s ideal home would be one where she could be your constant companion, and someone who loves both the indoors and outdoors.

If you are interested in meeting Rema, you can find her on the Angels of Assisi website here.