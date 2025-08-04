Route 58 East in Halifax County to temporarily close Tuesday due to bridge repairs

Drivers should expect traffic delays on Route 58 eastbound in Halifax County on Tuesday due to bridge repairs.

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Drivers should expect traffic delays on eastbound Route 58 in Halifax County on Tuesday due to bridge repairs.

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the eastbound lanes of Route 58 (Philpott Road) will be temporarily closed to through traffic between Route 119 (Calvary Road) and the intersection of Route 699 (Wilkins Road), weather permitting.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will post signs to indicate the closure.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured via Route 119 (Calvary Road) into North Carolina, then onto Route 1547 (William Barker Road), Route 318 (Cunningham Road), back into Virginia on Route 699 (Mt. Carmel Road), continuing on Route 699 (Wilkins Road), and finally returning to Route 58.