Consumer Reports | Ways to save this back-to-school season

August offers serious savings on everything you need from campus essentials to backyard basics.

“Sales in August are all about back-to-school and big buys,” said Samantha Gordon, with Consumer Reports.

We’re working for you on how to shop smart during one of the best times of the year for deals.

“Retailers are really competing for students’ dollars, so August is one of the best times to buy just about anything you need for back to school,” said Gordon.

Whether your kid is headed to high school or college, a reliable laptop is a must. The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is on sale on Amazon and Samsung.

CR testers were impressed with its long battery life and ability to flip between tablet and laptop mode with ease.

Labor Day sales often include major markdowns on large appliances, mattresses, and end-of-summer clearance items.

And prices typically drop even more as the month winds down because stores want to clear out their inventory and make room for new models.

Looking for something else? CR says you can also expect discounts on dehumidifiers, microwaves, printers and vacuums this month.