“It Takes a Village”: Roanoke families plant seeds of change to prevent gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. – When you think of gun violence, the first solution that comes to mind probably isn’t building a garden. But that’s exactly what the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is doing.

Thanks to a nearly $300,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, RRHA is launching a new violence prevention initiative called “It Takes a Village.” The two-year program will focus on families living at the Villages at Lincoln and Hunt Manor, two of Roanoke’s public housing developments.

“It’s a violence prevention grant and we are taking a whole family approach,” said Greg Goodman, director of community support services at RRHA.

The program will offer everything from youth art classes and tutoring to mentorship, skilled trade training, and large-scale organic community gardening projects.

“Ideally, you know, you tackle violence and prevention at the earliest stages that you can,” said Goodman. “So you want to start working with someone when they’re a child, not when they are in their 20s and already facing legal issues. So ideally what we’re doing is working with the kids from the ground level up, but then also supporting the parents.”

Program Coordinator Abby Reed says the events and classes will run during the school year to help as many children as possible.

“That’s what we hope to create: a community that knows each other and respects each other,” Reed said.

Felicia Jordan-Knight, acting resident council president at the Villages at Lincoln, said many of her neighbors have lived in the community for decades and struggle to make ends meet, especially accessing and affording healthy fruits and vegetables.

“For the elders. Some of them have been here for 30, 40, 50 years,” she said.

Jordan-Knight says she’s hopeful this program will make a difference.

“I think that’s awesome. I just hope that they’ll be willing to participate,” she said.

Gun violence has left a personal mark on her life. Her cousin’s grandson, Jakolbe Taylor, a standout basketball player at Patrick Henry High School, was shot and killed in Myrtle Beach last year.

“He was just a regular kid that wanted to be a kid, that wanted to become something and have more out of life. And that’s what he strived for,” she said. “And it’s really sad that he’s not here today with us. He would have turned 17 this year.”

Jordan-Knight believes the city needs more programs like this one/

“Well, I think this program is the start of it. I think it’s the start of it,” she said. “But I think they need it in every community, not just one community.”

“You know, it all starts at home, but then it also takes a village,” she added.

For her, this is more than just a program — it’s a promise to Jakolbe to be that village for every child who needs it.