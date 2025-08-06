Skip to main content
Rain icon
66º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Structure fire breaks out at Roanoke industrial site, crews on scene

Structure fire in Roanoke; Photos courtesy of the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS (Photos courtesy of the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS, All Rights Reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Emergency services personnel are currently responding to a structure fire at an industrial building on North Commerce Street in Roanoke.

The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS reported that units from both Botetourt Fire & EMS and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department are on the scene working to contain the blaze.

Recommended Videos

Officials have not yet released additional details, but said more information will be provided as the situation develops.

The cause of the fire and any potential injuries remain unknown at this time, according to authorities.

Stay with 10 News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos