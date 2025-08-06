Structure fire breaks out at Roanoke industrial site, crews on scene

(Photos courtesy of the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS, All Rights Reserved.)

Structure fire in Roanoke; Photos courtesy of the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS

ROANOKE, Va. – Emergency services personnel are currently responding to a structure fire at an industrial building on North Commerce Street in Roanoke.

The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS reported that units from both Botetourt Fire & EMS and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department are on the scene working to contain the blaze.

Recommended Videos

Officials have not yet released additional details, but said more information will be provided as the situation develops.

The cause of the fire and any potential injuries remain unknown at this time, according to authorities.

Stay with 10 News for updates as they become available.