Lynchburg inmate pronounced dead, law enforcement investigating

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg inmate was pronounced dead on Friday after a medical emergency, Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority said.

BRRJA said Jonathan Poe, an inmate who was involved in a 2022 officer-involved shooting case, was taken from the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center to the Lynchburg General Hospital on August 1 for a medical emergency. He was admitted and later placed on a ventilator.

Authorities said that Poe was pronounced dead on Friday at 2:12 a.m. His body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.