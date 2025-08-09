WATCH: 89th Old Fiddlers Convention held in Galax

GALAX, Va. – Rocking out to another year of country and mountain music. Friday was the fifth day of the 89th annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax.

More than 100 old-time and bluegrass bands came out this week to play and compete for over $20,000 in prizes, bringing the sweet sounds of the mountains to Southwest Virginia.

“Once a year they take their vacation... there’s a lot of jamming that goes on at the park as well as the competition,” said Tom Jones, publishing chairman for the Old Fiddlers’ Convention.

The convention will wrap up Saturday with folk song and dance flat-foot competitions in the afternoon, followed by bluegrass and old-time bands in the evening.