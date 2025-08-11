Virginia Tech researchers working to restore Appalachian red spruce forests

Red spruce grow across an overlook at Dolly Sods Wilderness in West Virginia. Photo courtesy of Mark Ford.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment announced on Thursday that they will be leading a $2 million project to help restore red spruce forests in the Central Appalachian Highlands region. They have received funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Over the course of four years, the following groups will be working to restore high-elevation red spruce forests in Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland:

Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources

U.S. Forest Service

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources

Virginia Department of Forestry

West Virginia Division of Forestry

The Nature Conservancy

The Appalachian Conservation Corps

Red spruce forests are relatively rare, but they play a vital role in many ecosystems on the planet. Workers will release and plant spruces, and work on headwater stream restoration areas of need in the Allegheny Highlands.

“This work literally has been 30 years in the making and finally all the pieces are set to engage in forest restoration at scale that will have a positive impact on forest condition and health for decades to come.” Mark Ford, associate professor in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation

The following locations will be primary locations for the project:

Garrett County in Maryland

Giles, Grayson, Highland, Russell, and Tazewell counties in Virginia

Greenbrier, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker, and Webster counties in West Virginia

