Woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A woman was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in the northbound lane of U.S. 501 Extension just prior to Lakeside Drive, according to the LPD.

LPD said the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons, and crews responded to the scene at 6:14 p.m. Monday evening. The sole occupant was extricated by LFD and transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where the individual was in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

LPD identified the driver of the vehicle as 23-year-old Faith Destiny Reed from Lynchburg.