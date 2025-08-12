YoRoanoke beta site launches, celebration event held

ROANOKE, Va. – A new and exciting website is now live, and it’s dedicated to making sure you experience all Roanoke has to offer.

YoRoanoke is a new website where you can find all sorts of different events in the area. They held an event on Monday celebrating the beta launch of the site. YoRoanoke has plenty to offer, from volunteering opportunities to community art activities.

“Ultimately I think everyone is kinda looking for and searching for something that’s not one of the big social media companies. A lot of people I talk to are just kinda tired of it for lack of a better word, so I hope this gives them some hope and a vision for what we can build alternatively.” Ean Steidel, founder of YoRoanoke.com

While the website is only for the Star City right now, the founder says he plans to expand to other cities in the future.