Tickets go on sale Wednesday for 611 steam train tours

GOSHEN, Va. – All aboard! Tickets for the popular 611 Fall Scenic Tour will go on sale on Wednesday.

Starting at 10 a.m., you can reserve a seat on the Norfolk & Western 611, the only surviving locomotive of its kind.

The 1950-built steam engine will return this fall as the Shenandoah Valley Limited, operating for five weekends beginning Sept. 26.

Trips will depart from and return to Victoria Station in Goshen, offering a scenic round trip through the region’s rolling hills and forests.

Visit the Virginia Scenic Railway website to learn more.