Virginia State Police confirm no evidence of mass abductions amid viral social media posts

Virginia State Police is addressing several social media posts alleging mass abductions across the Commonwealth. VSP stated that it is not investigating any reports indicating these claims, nor is there any evidence to support that this is occurring in Virginia.

Virginia State Police oversees the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse, as well as alert programs such as the CODI and Amber Alerts. To view the current list of all missing children in Virginia, please click here.

Although Virginia has reported more missing children than other states on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Kids (NCMEC) website, authorities said this is because Virginia State Police forwards every missing child case to NCMEC.

"According to NCMEC, Virginia is the most pro-active in sending cases to their website," Virginia State Police said. “Virginia does this to centralize missing children’s cases so they can all be reviewed in one location."

Nearly all missing children investigations occur at the local level. When a child, defined as someone under age 21, is reported missing, investigating agencies are required to notify Virginia State Police within two hours. If the agency determines the case meets the criteria for a CODI or Amber Alert, they can submit a request to issue an alert, authorities said. You can click here to see the criteria for each alert--each alert program is listed at the bottom of the web page.

State Police noted that the majority of missing children reported are runaways, most of whom return shortly after being reported.

Here is an overview of comprehensive data concerning missing children in Virginia, according to Virginia State Police: