Law enforcement searching for critically missing 20-year-old out of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia State Police are searching for a critically missing person out of Lynchburg.

VSP said they are searching for 20-year-old David Wayne Henry. Henry is a white male with blue eyes and blond hair, weighing approximately 136 lbs and 5′6″.

Henry was last seen around 4 a.m. on Leesville Road on Friday. He was last seen wearing a white tank top with palm trees, baggy blue jeans, black slides, and leaving the area on foot.

Police believe Henry’s disappearance is a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding the location of David Henry, please contact 434-847-1602, or click here.