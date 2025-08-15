Roanoke Diversity Center director responds to potential Supreme Court review of same-sex marriage ruling

ROANOKE, VA – Same-sex marriage could soon be back in front of the Supreme Court and that possibility is raising concern for some here in Roanoke.

Now, the Roanoke Diversity Center says its mission to support the LGBTQ community is more important than ever.”

“In my lifetime, I’ve had to fight for my marriage. Here we are 10 years later. We’ve fought before and we’ll just keep on fighting,” Director of the Roanoke Diversity Center James Vega said.

Vega married his husband, Pedro, soon after same-sex marriage became legal in the United States.

“It was such a joyous event. We thought we were moving in the right direction,” Vega said.

Now, as director of the Roanoke Diversity Center, he’s working to support the LGBTQ community in Roanoke — offering a safe space, resources, and a network of support for anyone feeling uncertain about the future.

“It is not a surprise at all that we are here at this point. Whether it be this case or another case that goes before the Supreme Court, I believe it is just a matter of time,” Vega said.

Same-sex marriage was legalized in 2015.

Now, a defendant who refused to issue licenses to same-sex couples after the ruling has filed an appeal, asking the Supreme Court to reconsider the ruling.

“People have their certain opinions about what marriage is, and we’re all entitled to our opinion on marriage, but it comes with certain rights and liberties that need to be protected,” Vega said.

Vega tells 10 News that many in the LGBTQ community have feared the issue going back before the Supreme Court.

It’s a worry that led several same-sex couples in Roanoke to rush to get married before President Donald Trump took office.

“It was definitely an alarming time. Many people in our community felt the need to go ahead and get that done. Even people who were planning weddings just wanted to get the formal part taken care of,” Vega said.

Now, Vega and the Roanoke Diversity Center are focused on support — making sure the community has a safe space and access to resources.

“Letting people know what exactly their rights are. It’s only been ten years, so we have lots of experience of not having the rights of marriage. We know what that looks like and how to make sure we are protected,” he said.

While the case has been filed, filing doesn’t mean the Supreme Court will hear it, as the justices take only a small fraction of cases.

We reached out to The Family Foundation, a faith-based organization that has publicly spoken out against same sex marriage legislation in the Commonwealth, but we have yet to receive a response.