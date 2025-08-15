WATCH: Botetourt County holds ribbon-cutting for dual-use courts

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Botetourt County Parks and Recreation is holding a ribbon-cutting for their new dual-use courts.

The freshly resurfaced courts have lines for both tennis and pickleball. They’re located right next to Buchanan Elementary School.

The County Board of Supervisors funded the project. Leaders say it’s a priority to make sure people have easy access to recreation.

Victor Morales, director of parks and recreation, said, “We’re a large, massive county, not a huge population ... so we try and concentrate these parks to have everything you can possibly imagine in a condensed space so anyone—north side, south side, west side, east side, doesn’t matter where you’re from—it’s not too far for you to have some fun with your family.”

Because the courts share a parking lot with the elementary school, they’re not open during school hours. However, they’re free to use.