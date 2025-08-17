Christian Heritage Academy holds groundbreaking ceremony for campus expansion

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Officials with Christian Heritage Academy held a groundbreaking ceremony for their multi-purpose building expansion Saturday afternoon.

Construction began on June 2 and will bring twelve new classrooms to CHA.

“Currently we’re going to have a little over 350 students enrolled at CHA this school year. These classrooms will help take us to 500 students.” Head of School Joshua Smallwood

The new classrooms will be for kindergarten through fifth grade. Pre-K will also be held on campus on the main level of the multi-purpose building.

Currently, students who attend CHA are split between two campuses. This expansion will help unite those students.

“They’re just thrilled and they’re excited that all of our students are going to move to one campus right now. We’ve currently had two campuses, one across town that we’re all going to be united here at our main campus off of Glenn Wood Drive here in Rocky Mount.” Head of School Joshua Smallwood

Middle school and high school students will be hosted on campus in a different building.

Smallwood believes that, with the expansion, CHA can continue to bring quality education to their students.

“We truly believe that the Lord continues to send students to us to encourage them and equip them and educate them so they can achieve their god-given potential with excellence. They’re going to do that here at Christian Heritage.” Head of School Joshua Smallwood

The project is expected to be completed by the next school year at a cost of $3 million.