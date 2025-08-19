Clear the Shelters | Lovable Dozer has been waiting for over 450 days

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking to add to your family by four paws? Meet Dozer, a German Shepherd/ Pitbull mix with a heart full of love and an even bigger love for belly rubs!

This boy is 3 1/2 years-old and has been at Angels of Assisi for nearly 450 days. Dozer is extremely playful and affectionate, and loves his toys, especially tennis balls so he can play fetch. He does have a torn cruciate ligament, but is determined and he doesn’t let it get in his way!

As much as Dozer loves to play, he is also a cuddle bug and spending time with his people; there is nothing he enjoys more than soaking up attention.

“Dozer is a sweet boy. He’s protective of his food, rightfully so given his time spent in a shelter, but if you have him sit while pouring his food he’ll politely wag his tail in anticipation. He loves tennis balls and playing fetch. After he eats dinner, he likes to slowly roll over while making eye contact— like he’s asking for a tummy rub to complete his meal.” Angels of Assisi

Though he is in a difficult spot right now, Dozer continues to be optimistic and is described as a joyful spirit by shelter staff. He would make the perfect companion dog, whether you want to adventure to place unknown or even just spend quality quiet time together.

If you’re interested in adopting Dozer, you can learn more here.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.