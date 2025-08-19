WATCH: Roanoke City Public Schools first day back

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools are back to routine today. That included staff and students at Monterey Elementary School.

We got to join in on the first day of school along with the principal and Superintendent Dr. Verletta White.

Dr. White got to speak with some of the students and teachers to go over goals and protocols for the year. ID badges will help students for lunch, getting on the bus, and keeping parents informed of where they are. She says keeping phones out of the environment will also be a big focus for kids this school year.

“We talked to students today about keeping the cell phones off and away so they can stay focused, so they’re not distracted,” Dr. White said. “And guess what—they told me that today. So they know why it’s important to have their phones off and away.”

Dr. White also took some time to read to the students during the first day back.