Lynchburg Police Chief leaving department to accept role in North Carolina

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg announced Tuesday that Chief of Police Ryan Zuidema will retire from his role and accept the position of Chief of Police for the City of Wilmington, North Carolina.

The City said in the following in a post Tuesday:

Chief Zuidema has served the Lynchburg community with distinction for nearly 29 years. He began his career with the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) in 1997 and has held a wide range of assignments and leadership roles within the department. He was appointed Chief of Police in 2018 and has since led the department with a strong focus on transparency, professionalism, and community trust. City Manager Wynter Benda will name Deputy Chief Kennith R. Edwards Jr. to serve as interim Chief of Police upon Chief Zuidema’s retirement. After serving for five years as an officer in Texas, Deputy Chief Edwards joined the Lynchburg Police Department in 1996 and currently serves as Deputy Chief of the Investigations and Administration Bureau. Over the course of his career, Deputy Chief Edwards has served in in a variety of assignments and leadership positions. He was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2018 and currently leads the Investigations and Administrative Bureaus. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Professional Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police, and Virginia Association of Chief of Police’s Professional Executive Leadership School. The City will announce plans for a national search and community engagement in the coming weeks. City of Lynchburg

“Chief Zuidema has been a steady and respected leader within our city,” said City Manager Wynter C. Benda. “He has prioritized accountability, enhanced officer wellness, and worked tirelessly to build meaningful relationships between the police department and the community. We are sad to see him go but incredibly proud to see him take the next step in his leadership journey.”

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the Lynchburg community and lead the dedicated men and women of the Lynchburg Police Department,” said Chief Zuidema. “This city has shaped me personally and professionally for nearly 29 years, and I will always be grateful for the vision and support of city leadership, the trust, and the opportunity to serve. While I’m excited for this next chapter in Wilmington, I leave with immense pride in the work we’ve done together and deep appreciation for the community that has supported me throughout my career. This community has been my home for nearly three decades and I will always carry Lynchburg with me.”