Patrick County vehicle pursuit ends in arrest of man wanted on drug charges

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A Claudville man wanted on drug charges has been arrested following a police chase, the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office reported.

On Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies patrolling near Pedigo Ridge Road were searching for 55-year-old Kenneth Dane Gray, who lived in the 400 block of Pedigo Ridge Road.

Authorities said Gray was wanted on a Capias issued by the Patrick County Circuit Court for failure to appear on distribution of methamphetamine charges.

Senior Deputy Andrew Kinney attempted to stop Gray, who was driving in a Chevrolet pickup, but Gray fled from the deputy on Pedigo Ridge Road, Unity Church Road and Homeplace Road.

Senior Deputy Dustin Dillion then deployed spike strips across Homeplace Road, deflating Gray’s two front tires. Despite this, Gray continued onto Ararat Highway, where Kinney performed a ‘Precision Immobilization Technique’ maneuver to remove Gray’s vehicle from the roadway.

Gray tried to escape by driving off the road but eventually lost control and was unable to steer his vehicle, striking the side of the Ararat Volunteer Fire Department building and causing minor damage. He was immediately removed from the vehicle and arrested.

Deputies seized more than two ounces of suspected methamphetamine and found a loaded handgun in the vehicle, according to the sheriff. The suspected methamphetamine will be sent to the state forensic lab to be analyzed. Sheriff’s officials said numerous firearm and narcotics felony charges are expected following the lab results.

Gray is currently being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.