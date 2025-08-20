Preparing for school: The critical role of vision and sleep in student health

ROANOKE, Va. – From vision checks to sleep schedules, health experts are urging parents to prioritize their children’s wellness as students head back to school.

LewisGale Family Nurse Practitioner Elizabeth Mick said poor vision can severely impact a student’s academic performance.

“If one of your kids comes home, and they say they can’t see the board, or even little subtle changes, like they’re not completing their homework, and they’re having difficulty in tests, can they see what the information is? So, if there’s any concern about that, just take your kiddo to an eye care professional,” said Mick.

Sleep also plays a crucial role in student health and safety, particularly for teenagers who drive to school. Here’s how much sleep Mick recommends teenagers get: about eight to ten hours each night, and younger kids should get about nine to 12 hours.

To establish healthy sleep patterns, Mick suggests implementing a ‘sleep hygiene’ routine. This includes turning off all screens two hours before bedtime and creating a relaxation routine with activities such as reading or sipping tea.

She also advises that parents limit screen time to two hours a day.

Parents should also monitor their children’s social media usage and mental health.

“I think any changes in behavior that are not the norm for their kid; they seem a little quiet, more quiet than usual, go into their room a little more than usual. And again, we see that with teenagers. That can be common, but anything out of the norm, a little bit more tired than usual, or more tearful,” said Mick.

Mick said maintaining open communication between parents and children is also important.

Meanwhile, kids need a balanced diet for both academic success and their immune systems.

Mick said focus on protein, fruits and veggies.

“We’re going into the school year, there’s a lot of germs. Anything we can do to build the kid’s immune system up, make sure that they have a lot of attention throughout the day. They’re not sitting around hungry,” said Mick.

So, for breakfast, Mick recommends oatmeal and an egg, or Greek yogurt and some fruit.

She also said it’s important to schedule your kids’ physicals, especially if they are involved in sports.

Some of the common reasons kids go to the doctor during the school year are sore throats and earaches. So, it’s also important they cover their sneezes and coughs and wash their hands.