Nelson County Administrator to directly supervise Department of Social Services

NELSON CO., Va. – Nelson County Officials announced Wednesday that the Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution which exercised the Board’s statutory option to transition the Department of Social Services’ governance from an appointed local board to a board comprised of a local Government Official.

The supervisors appointed County Administrator Candy McGarry as the board. Moving forward, McGarry will directly supervise the agency’s Director and will be supported by an advisory board to be appointed by the Board of Supervisors.

Due to the submission and acceptance of former Director Burdette’s resignation, Ms. Allison McGarry, the agency’s Administrative Services Manager, will temporarily serve as Interim Director while recruitment of a new Director ensues

Administrator McGarry notes that “the local Department of Social Services agency landscape is rapidly changing; however, County staff and citizens of the County can be assured that with the ongoing support of the state VDSS and our neighboring agencies, our Department of Social Services stands ready and committed to continue its mission to provide services to our County’s families in the best manner possible. To this end, in the coming days and weeks, we will be seeking interested advisory board members, working with state VDSS to ensure local staffing support is in place, and recruiting for vacant positions. We will work with our neighboring agency partners to provide supervisory support for our family services staff, and actively engage our community partners and Multi-Disciplinary Team members.”

McGarry further added, “Additionally, to supplement our reporting intake staff, we have immediately implemented VDSS Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services hotlines, manned 24/7 by trained hotline specialists. These specialists support local departments by receiving reports of child abuse or neglect or suspected financial exploitation or other kinds of maltreatment of vulnerable adults aged 60 and older or incapacitated adults 18-59. At this time, we ask our citizens to report suspected child abuse or neglect to Child Protective Services (CPS) by calling the VDSS 24-hour, toll-free Hotline at (800) 552-7096 or to report suspected adult abuse to Adult Protective Services (APS), by calling (888) 832-3858.” “

We want the public to know our doors are open, we have a path forward, and actively regaining the confidence and trust of our citizens and community partners is of primary importance”, concluded Administrator McGarry.

