Police investigating suspicious death after body found in state park

Virginia State Police said they are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in High Bridge Trail State Park on Saturday morning.

VSP said their Bureau of Criminal Investigation Appomattox Field Office, along with the Department of Conservation and Recreation Law Enforcement, and the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating a suspicious death after two bicyclists reportedly found the remains of a woman in the Prospect area of the High Bridge Trail State Park around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities are actively investigating this situation, and have asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Virginia State Police Division 3 Dispatch at 1-800-552-0962.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.