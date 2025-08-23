Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
72º
Join Insider

Local News

Police investigating suspicious death after body found in state park

Virginia State Police said they are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in High Bridge Trail State Park on Saturday morning.

VSP said their Bureau of Criminal Investigation Appomattox Field Office, along with the Department of Conservation and Recreation Law Enforcement, and the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating a suspicious death after two bicyclists reportedly found the remains of a woman in the Prospect area of the High Bridge Trail State Park around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities are actively investigating this situation, and have asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Virginia State Police Division 3 Dispatch at 1-800-552-0962.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos