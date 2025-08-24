Roanoke Valley Collective Response to Honor Overdose Victims with Awareness Event

ROANOKE, VA – Communities across the Roanoke Valley will gather this week to remember those lost to overdose and raise awareness about prevention.

The Roanoke Valley Collective Response (RVCR) is hosting its annual International Overdose Awareness Day event on Wednesday, August 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Taubman Museum of Art in downtown Roanoke.

The free, public event is part of a global campaign observed each year on August 31 in more than 40 countries. It aims to honor the lives of loved ones, reduce stigma, and encourage action to prevent future deaths.

This year’s gathering will include:

A tribute slideshow to remember those who have died from overdose

A memorial wall, where attendees can bring photos of loved ones

Connections to local recovery and prevention services

Space for healing, remembrance, and hope

Families who want to include a loved one in the tribute slideshow can submit names by emailing abauter@rvarc.org.

Bailey Medeiros, Director of RVCR, said the event provides a safe and supportive environment for families and friends coping with loss.

Overdose remains a leading cause of preventable death in Virginia, with hundreds of lives lost each year, many due to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Along with the Taubman event, RVCR is also inviting the community to take part in the “Light It Up Purple” campaign on Sunday, August 31. Homes, businesses, and landmarks across the Roanoke Valley can show their support by shining purple lights — the official color of International Overdose Awareness Day, symbolizing remembrance, support, and hope.

The Roanoke Valley Collective Response has been leading local efforts to address the addiction crisis since 2018, working across multiple sectors to provide prevention, treatment, recovery support, and family resources.

Medeiros joined us in the studio Sunday to preview the event.