City of Salem seeking public input regarding Roanoke River Greenway project

SALEM, Va. – The City of Salem Community Development Department will be holding a public meeting at City Hall today to get public input about its latest Roanoke River Greenway Project.

The meeting, which is set to take place at 6 p.m. today, will be before the scheduled City Council meeting.

Recommended Videos

The proposed project that will be discussed today concerns the completion of the section between Mill Lane and the West Riverside parking area. This section is considered the “missing piece” to complete the Greenway through Salem. It will also include minor intersection improvements at both Mill and West Riverside Drive.

City staff will be looking to answer any questions the public may have today concerning the project.