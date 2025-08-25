Man arrested after narcotics seizure in Bedford County

BEDFORD CO., Va. – VSP announced that a man was arrested after a narcotics seizure and investigation that was conducted in tandem with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, on June 26, 2025, James River Regional Drug Task Force members, along with members of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Byrnes Street, Goodview. VSP task members seized approximately 2,041 grams of suspected cocaine, 1,000 grams of suspected heroin, 1000 grams of suspected fentanyl, 283 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 56 grams of suspected crack cocaine. They also seized 10 handguns, 3 AR-15S, and one shotgun.

Recommended Videos

The VSP James River Regional Drug Task Force began an investigation in November of 2024, focusing on methamphetamine and cocaine being sold in Bedford Co. During the investigation, 36-year-old Justin Antwan Berger was identified as the suspect believed to be the main supplier.

Berger was arrested Aug. 20 by the United States Marshall Service at his residence in Bedford County. Berger was wanted on charges related to the search warrant served on June 26.

Berger is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on multiple charges including eluding, distribution of schedule I/II narcotics and firearms charges.