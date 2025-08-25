Roanoke band wins 6th Annual Battle of the Bands at Smith Mountain Lake

Phat Anchovies on stage during the 6th Annual Battle of the Bands. Photo Credit: Tabitha C

MONETA, Va. – A Roanoke band took home the win for the 6th Annual Battle of the Bands at Smith Mountain Lake on Sunday!

Phat Anchovies were named the overall winner, with LouD as the runner-up. The Battle of the Bands event raised a total of $3,198.50 to support local children in both Bedford and Franklin Counties.

“This event is a fun fundraiser we host each year that brings awareness to our cause while also celebrating local talent and the arts. The music was phenomenal, the energy was electric, and the generosity of our community ensures that local children continue to have access to our programs.” Lisa Lietz, Executive Director of SML Good Neighbors

The event was hosted by SML Good Neighbors. For more information on the organization, click here.