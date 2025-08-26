Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
71º
Join Insider

Local News

Missing Bedford man found safe

Fabish and his vehicle (courtesy of BPD) (BPD2025)

BEDFORD, Va. UPDATE

John Alexander Fabish has been found safe, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Recommended Videos

ORIGINAL STORY

The Bedford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 69-year-old man.

According to the department, John Alexander Fabish was last seen 10 a.m. Monday at his residence. The department said he is believed to be operating a 2008 silver Ford Escape with a Virginia plate UTE-2675.

Fabish is 6′0 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The department says this disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bedford County Communications Center (540)-586-7827.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos