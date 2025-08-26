Missing Bedford man found safe

BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE
John Alexander Fabish has been found safe, according to the Bedford Police Department.
Recommended Videos
ORIGINAL STORY
The Bedford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 69-year-old man.
According to the department, John Alexander Fabish was last seen 10 a.m. Monday at his residence. The department said he is believed to be operating a 2008 silver Ford Escape with a Virginia plate UTE-2675.
Fabish is 6′0 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The department says this disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bedford County Communications Center (540)-586-7827.