City of Danville makes waves with new whitewater channel project

DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville is making a splash in the tourism scene with a new project.

On Monday, the city announced plans to develop a whitewater channel at 424 Memorial Drive, transforming the historic canal into an outdoor recreation and tourism destination. The channel will run in front of the renovated Dan River Falls building, flow past Riverfront Park, and extend into the Dan River.

The project is expected to create new local jobs, attract thousands of annual visitors, and generate direct revenue. It will also serve as a training facility for first responders, host regional and national competitions, and become a hub for community events, youth programming, and educational initiatives.

Olympic kayaker and whitewater engineer Scott Shipley designed the course, which will feature adjustable flow technology that allows water levels and speed to be customized for different skill levels, whether you’re a first-time paddler or elite athlete.

The project is set for completion by 2027.

“This is more than just a recreation project,” said Andrew Hall, project manager for Danville Parks and Recreation. “The Whitewater Channel is a symbol of Danville’s revitalization. It will improve quality of life for residents, draw new visitors, and create opportunities for local businesses.”