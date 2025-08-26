WATCH: What’s causing rising beef prices?

The price of beef has been steadily increasing over the past year, now reaching record levels, with ground beef and steaks 12% more expensive compared to 2024. That’s according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

10 News photojournalist Jack Doherty is working for you to find out what is causing the price hike.

“We are at the lowest cattle in the country by some metrics the lowest since 1950.” Mario Ortez, Virginia Tech Assistant Professor of Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship

“Probably ten years we’ve seen cattle numbers slowly going down. And that limits supplies within the United States. But we produce a really great product that people like. Not just here but across the world, so we have a good demand for our product.” Bill McDonald, Owner of McDonald Farms

“Last year today we were buying heifers for two thirty a pound and steers for two sixty a pound. And today they have costed like three thirty, to four dollars on some of these Steers. And these Heifers are still rising.” Trey Hale, Farm Manager Hagan Cattle Company

“Farmers are culling cows more often than they would otherwise because the incentive of the high cattle prices are there.” Mario Ortez, Virginia Tech Assistant Professor of Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship

“We’re enjoying these beef prices while they last. We know they will not last forever.” Bill McDonald, Owner of McDonald Farms