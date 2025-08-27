Everything is awesome: Roanoke Valley set to hold its first-ever LEGO fan convention

Everything is awesome in the Roanoke Valley as it gears up for its first-ever LEGO Fan Convention.

Everything is awesome in the Roanoke Valley as it gears up for its first-ever LEGO Fan Convention.

The Roanoke Valley BRICK CONVENTION will be held at the Salem Civic Center from Sept. 6-7. Professional LEGO artists will display their creations and meet fans. Plus, a portion of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit ‘Creations for Charity,’ which will buy new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

Recommended Videos

Other attractions include:

Star Wars Zone: LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: Dive into thousands of LEGO pieces and build away

Fan Zone: See what our local master builders have created

LEGO Shopping: Find retired sets, new releases, and rare pieces

Tickets are $12.99 (plus fees) for either Saturday, September 6, or Sunday, September 7. But heads up, they’re selling fast!