Virginia students making gains in the classroom, but leaders say more work is needed

RICHMOND, Va. – New data shows Virginia students are making gains in the classroom, but state leaders say there’s still work to do.

Governor Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday said students are closing the gap when it comes to pandemic learning loss.

Youngkin and other education leaders touted the success of the “All in Virginia” campaign, which launched two years ago to address learning loss and chronic absenteeism by focusing on high-intensity tutoring, flexible instruction time and more rigorous testing standards.

State leaders said absenteeism has dropped 26 percent in two years. Passing rates are up for reading, math and science, with middle school students seeing big gains in reading.

“Students’ scores are improving from the different demographics,” said Youngkin. “And so we’re seeing many of the students who were left behind because they were least prepared to take on, not just the academic challenges, but even worse, the terrible decisions that were made during the pandemic. We’re seeing them improve as well.”

However, writing was the only subject that did not see improvements. The pass rate remained unchanged at 76 percent.

Education leaders said they are still working on ways to provide more transparency when it comes to the data so parents can understand exactly how their students are doing.

If you’d like to see specific data for a different school division, you can find that information here. Youngkin’s full presentation can also be found here.