Final co-conspirator sentenced in Virginia gun store heist

FAIRLAWN, Va. – Austin Blake Hixon, 36, of Christiansburg, Virginia, was sentenced to 86 months in prison for his role in a scheme to break into a Virginia pawnshop and steal firearms.

Hixon, who previously pleaded guilty to possessing stolen firearms and perjury, is the last of five co-conspirators to be sentenced in connection with the November 2022 break-in at 1st Pawn in Fairlawn, Virginia.

According to court documents, Ronald Perry broke into the pawnshop on Nov. 1, 2022, stealing about 15 firearms. Perry then divided the stolen guns with Malcom Stanton and Michael Hall. Several of the firearms were later sold or traded illegally for drugs.

Law enforcement traced three of the stolen guns to Hixon’s residence. When questioned, Hixon initially claimed under oath that he had thrown the firearms into the New River. He later admitted to selling or trading the guns for methamphetamine.

Previously, Stanton, Perry, and Justin Cumbee each received 10-year prison sentences, while Hall was sentenced to 27 months.

The announcement was made by Robert N. Tracci, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, and Anthony Spotswood, special agent in charge of the Washington Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The investigation involved multiple agencies, including the ATF, U.S. Marshals Service, Radford Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, among others. The Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and several local law enforcement agencies also assisted. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kelly McGann and Lee Brett prosecuted the case.