Labor Day weekend promises festive parades and affordable travel options

ROANOKE, Va. – As Labor Day approaches, there are a bunch of events that you can look forward to this weekend, and travelers will also find some relief this holiday weekend.

The Western Virginia Labor Federation is hosting its annual Labor Day parade in downtown Roanoke this Saturday at noon. The parade, a 14-year tradition, will proceed down Campbell Avenue.

Various unions and workers, including Valley Metro bus drivers, will participate in the parade. The event aims to promote union involvement and awareness.

“Unions actually work as a collective bargaining agent. We’re not a third party. We simply come in and want to help people who want to organize in their workplace,” said President of the Western Virginia Labor Federation Chuck Simpson.

The parade will feature various political groups, including the Roanoke City Democratic Committee. VIP seating will be available near the City Market Building.

Meanwhile, Buena Vista is preparing for its 54th Annual Labor Day Festival. The event will feature multiple activities, including a 5K road race, parade and fireworks display. Political candidates, including gubernatorial hopefuls Abigail Spanberger and Winsome Earle-Sears, are expected to attend.

For those planning to travel during the long weekend, there’s good news at the pump. Virginia’s current gas prices average $3.04 per gallon, approximately 18 cents cheaper than last year, according to AAA. AAA reports in Roanoke, motorists are paying around $3.00 per gallon, down from $3.16 last year.

“When you compare this weekend to a normal weekend, there is going to be a lot more travel out there just because there’s spare time and people do want to try and get in something else. One more thing to do before summer kind of wraps up for them. So for sure, if they’re hitting the roadways, expect a good bit more traffic than they usually see,” said AAA Spokesperson Morgan Dean.

Here’s the best time to leave according to AAA:

Thursday before 1 p.m.

Friday before 12 p.m.

Labor Day before 12 p.m.

For safe travel, AAA advises:

Avoid distracted driving

Set up GPS before departure

Maintain extra space between vehicles

Ensure all passengers are buckled up, including passengers in the backseat

Air travelers will find more favorable conditions this year. According to AAA, domestic round-trip flights are 6% cheaper than they were last year, with average ticket prices exceeding $700.

Additionally, both hotel accommodations and rental car rates are showing decreased prices compared to the previous year.