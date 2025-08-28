WATCH: Roanoke group honors those lost to overdose

ROANOKE, Va. – This Sunday, Aug. 31, is Overdose Awareness Day. To honor the day and raise awareness around the opioid crisis, the Roanoke Valley Collective Response hosted a community event to remember those lost to overdose and share resources with the community, including harm reduction, treatment options, counseling and workforce development.

“We feel very, very honored to be able to facilitate this event, especially thinking of the way it started with just a couple families in a park, and almost 10 years later that we’re entrusted to host this event is really magnificent. But the Collective Response is just a couple staff members, but it’s over 300 different partners,” a representative from the Roanoke Valley Collective Response said.

The collective also featured a memorial wall and tribute slideshow to honor those lost to overdoses.