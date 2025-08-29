58th Annual Labor Day Flea Market takes place in Hillsville

HILLSVILLE, Va. – On Friday, the town of Hillsville began the 58th annual Labor Day Flea Market! Thousands flock to the small town every single year for the tradition.

Vendors offer antiques, clothing, food, and more to the visitors, but since 2020, the number of vendors and visitors has shrunk significantly.

“It’s sort of sad to see this one. I don’t know but I’d say ten years ago, maybe before Covid. There was another field down the road, the VFW was completely full, as well as up on the top there. And so, this is about, I’d say about a third.” Charlotte Richardson, Long-time Attendee

Organizers of the flea market say that before 2020, over 2,000 vendors would line Route 58. But this year, that number is less than 500. The Flea market will run until September 1, and Hillsville expects over half a million visitors over Labor Day weekend.