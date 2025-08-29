Bedford Police seeking public’s assistance in locating wanted man

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man named Christopher Patsel in connection with multiple crimes in the town of Bedford.

In June, officers responded to a report of stolen wheels and tires from a vehicle left for service at a Bedford automobile dealership. During the commission of the crime, Patsel caused extensive damage to a vehicle, resulting in that vehicle being declared a total loss.

Recommended Videos

BPD immediately canvassed the area and began an investigation. In early July, officers responded to a shoplifting at a Dollar General location in the town of Bedford. Video images of the suspect were shared and community members identified the suspect as Patsel. Later in July, BPD took another report regarding a theft of a large number of tools belonging to Wright Choice Construction.

BPD executed a search warrant at a Bedford residence located on Maiden Lane. Evidence recovered at the scene further connected Patsel to the June theft at the dealership. As a result, he is charged with the following crimes:

Larceny with Intent to Sell – Felony

Property Damage – Felony

Grand Larceny – Felony

Receiving Stolen Goods – Felony

Tampering with a Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher Warren Patsel is encouraged to contact the Bedford Police Department Detective Bureau at 540-587-6116, or call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com or through the P3TIPS mobile app. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.extensive