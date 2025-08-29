Clear the Shelters | Lainey is a pawsome gal who can communicate with her paws

Need a new cuddle buddy? Lainey’s your girl!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Need a new cuddle buddy? Lainey’s your girl!

She’s a hound dog with adorable puppy dog eyes that’ll warm your heart. This sweet gal has been at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center for nearly 170 days and has a heart of gold.

Recommended Videos

Lainey is smart, too, and she communicates using her paws. When she meets someone new, she’ll shake hands (or paws). If she’s itching for a treat or some lovin’, she’ll raise a paw to let you know.

If you’re interested in adopting Lainey, click here.

🐕 Lainey is a pawsome gal. 🐾 She likes to communicate using her paws. Meeting someone new, she can shake hands/paws. 🩵... Posted by Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.