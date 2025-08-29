Skip to main content
Clear the Shelters | Meet Tankster, your new furry best friend

The Tankster’s sweet smile is hard to resist, and he’s bound to have a strong hold on your heart if you ever meet this four-legged fella! (WSLS)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Tankster’s sweet smile is hard to resist, and he’s bound to have a strong hold on your heart if you ever meet this four-legged fella!

He’s been at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center for a little over two months and is ready to find the paw-fect home.

Tankster is a bundle of joy who’ll never say no to a yummy treat, which is his weakness. He’s a bit selective when it comes to other furry friends and isn’t the best with other dogs or cats. The shelter says he’s house-trained.

The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center is offering $25 adoption fees through Aug. 31!

If you’re interested in adopting the Tankster, click here.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.

