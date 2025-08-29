Expect heavy traffic in Hillsville for Labor Day flea market

HILLSVILLE, Va. – If you plan on going to the Hillsville Flea Market during Labor Day weekend, expect heavy traffic.

The event is scheduled to take place from Friday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a one-mile section of Route 58 Business in Hillsville. Those who are not attending the flea market are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Thousands of people are expected to attend, and the sidewalks will be crowded with pedestrians, while bumper-to-bumper traffic will move at a crawl throughout the area.

Police say to watch for pedestrians, follow traffic directors and pay attention to electronic message boards in the area.

Call 511 or visit www.511virginia.org to learn more.